A third mild, dry day this week is expected in Denver with a high near 53 Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
There is little weather activity expected in the urban area and eastern plains through the end of the week, though winds could pick up Thursday to speeds up to 25 mph.
Light snow is expected to redevelop over the high terrain with accumulation of 1-3 inches.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.