Another day of sunny skies and highs in the low 70s is expected to kick off the week in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Monday could see a high near 75 with clear skies. Tuesday could see temps reach near 76, but with some increasing clouds and breezy gusts between 8-16 mph ahead of possible rain showers in the late evening. Quiet weather is expected to return Wednesday, including sunny skies and a high near 73.
The NWS said some isolated showers are possible over the mountains during the week but the Denver area and eastern plains are likely to remain warmer and dry.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8-16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 6-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.