Labor Day weekend in Denver could get off to a rocky start but once storms pass, the weekend is likely to hot and sunny, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Chances of showers start at 30% Thursday before 1 p.m. and return again before 7 p.m., the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 83 degrees and drop to a low of 60 overnight, the agency said.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms fluctuate Friday and Saturday accompanied by gusty winds up to 18 mph, the weather service said.
Once storms dissipate Saturday night, Sunday and Monday are likely to be sunny with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 17 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph gusts could reach 17 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.