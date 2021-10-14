Denver is expected to be chilly and wet Thursday with the first snowfall of the season possible at night, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are not expected to reach beyond the 40s with a high of 49 degrees and an overnight low of 28 degrees, the agency said
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Denver and surrounding areas until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 4 p.m. at an 70% chance. By 10 p.m., rain is likely to mix with snow as temperatures drop. A 70% of precipitation is possible, the agency said.
A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.
For the first snow of the season to be official, at least one-tenth of an inch must be recorded at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.
Friday temperatures are expected to creep up to 55 degrees with sunny skies. Sunshine continues throughout the weekend and temperatures are likely to climb into the 70s by Sunday, the agency predicted.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68d degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.