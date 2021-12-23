Christmas Eve is expected to be rainy in Denver Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday temperatures are expected to reach above-average highs at 64 degrees with partly sunny skies and wind gusts up to 16 mph, the agency said. Overnight temperatures could drop to 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
A 30% chance of rain is possible Christmas Eve, Friday, with wind gusts up to 18 mph, the agency said.
Christmas Day is likely to be in the 50s with sunny skies, the weather service predicted
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 7 to 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. A 30% chance of rain.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds between 8 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. A slight chance of snow after noon.