Friday and Saturday's mild forecast is likely to be followed by several days of rain and snow in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 72 degrees Friday, 12 degrees higher than the average 60 degrees for Oct. 29, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures sink to a low of 38 degrees with clear skies, the weather service said.
Saturday's forecast will likely be the same with dry skies, sunshine and a high of 68 degrees, the agency said.
The high Sunday is anticipated to be no more than 48 degrees with rain showers. Snow is forecast early next week, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees and winds between 6 to 8 mph. A 20% chance of rain after noon.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. A chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain.