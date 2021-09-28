Chances of rain and thunderstorms with cooler temperatures begin Tuesday and are likely to continue throughout the week in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Tuesday's high is expected to reach 82 degrees with mostly sunny skies, the weather service said.
There is a 20% chance of storms after noon then a 30% chance after 3 p.m., the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 53 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
Rain showers are forecast throughout the rest of the week with temperature dipping into the 50s and 60s, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 6 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph. A 40% chance of showers.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. A 40% chance of showers, mainly after noon.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. A chance of showers.