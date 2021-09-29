It's expected to be mild in Denver on Wednesday with chances of afternoon rain and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69 degrees with mostly sunny skies and wind gusts up to 21 mph.
A 60% chance of rain and thunderstorm is possible after noon, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 45 degrees with cloudy skies and wind gusts up to 24 mph, the weather service said.
Rain and thunderstorms storms are likely to return after midnight at a 70% chance.
Thursday is expected to clear up with temperatures in the 60s before a weekend of rain and thunderstorms, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph. A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. A 30% chance of showers.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.