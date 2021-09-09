Denver is expected to hit a record high of 95 degrees on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to pass the 1994 high for the date of 94 degrees. Friday is also expected reach a record high of 97 degrees, the agency said. The record high for Sept. 10 is 93 degrees, set in 2018.
Widespread smoke is expected Thursday after 9 a.m. with an air quality alert issued until 4 p.m., the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to hit a low of 60 degrees with more smoke expected to fill the sky overnight, the agency said.
Friday's heat is likely followed throughout the weekend with spotty afternoon storms and more 80- to 90-degree heat, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 7 to 10 mph with gusts up to 21 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.