Denver is expected to break a record high temperature Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday's high could reach 75 degrees, 1 degree above the record high for Dec. 2, the agency said.
Skies are expected to be sunny with more sun to come throughout the weekend.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to a low of 38 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
No signs of precipitation appear in the forecast during upcoming days and temperatures are likely to remain above average.
Thursday, Denver entered its 225th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.
Denver also blew past the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.