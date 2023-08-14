Denver weather: Record low tied Monday morning at DIA

Denver tied a record Monday morning as the temperature at Denver International Airport reached 49 degrees, a mark not experienced since 1976.

The temperature has also not been recorded lower than 50 degrees since md-June.

And one more day of cooler weather is forecast around Denver before warming takes temperatures back closer to 90-plus the rest of the week.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 79 on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Light northeast winds will blow, becoming east northeast between 5 to 9 mph.

On this date in Denver weather history:

In 1973, winds as high as 85 mph damaged 20 aircraft at the Arapahoe County Airport, now Centennial Airport.

In 1983, 2.10 inches of rain drenched western suburb Golden in an hour with similar amounts in Lakewood and Boulder causing over $10,000 worth of plants to be washed away at a nursery in Lakewood.

In 1997, 12 motorists were injured in a multi-car accident when strong microburst winds estimated to 50 mph blew blinding dust across Interstate 70 near Bennett.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.