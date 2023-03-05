A red flag warning is in effect for multiple counties west of metro-Denver from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., today. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts strong west and southwest winds and low humidity will blow with speeds between 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies Sunday and a high near 56. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

In the mountains, areas of snow will prevail today and tonight. Snowfall amounts of 4 to 9 inches are expected over the northern mountains with up to a foot over the mountains of western Jackson county. Roads are expected to become snow covered and travel will be difficult over the northern mountains due to the snow covered roads and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.