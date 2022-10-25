Have outdoor recreation plans Tuesday? If the answer is "yes," you'll be greeted with the warmest weather of the week around Denver.
A high temperature of 62 degrees with mostly partly skies is forecast for Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Temperatures across the urban corridor and plains will warm roughly 10° above yesterday's highs with partly cloudy skies. In the mountains, temperatures will remain cool with scattered snow showers more numerous in the afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/upv6UhwC0f— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 25, 2022
"Temperatures across the urban corridor and plains will warm roughly 10° above yesterday's highs with partly cloudy skies," the weather service tweeted Tuesday morning. "In the mountains, temperatures will remain cool with scattered snow showers more numerous in the afternoon."
A freeze warning was issued for most of the Interstate 25 corridor, from the Wyoming border to southern El Paso County early Tuesday.
After a forecast high of 57 in Denver on Wednesday, the weather service says the city can expect a mix of wind, rain and snow Thursday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon..
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.