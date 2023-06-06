A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Tuesday for the eastern Denver metro area as afternoon storms rolled across Colorado again.

A swath of land from Denver International Airport in the north to Castle Rock in the south was under the warning, which expired at 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service, which issued the warning, said the storm could bring up to 50 mph winds and half-dollar-sized hail.

Up to 1 million Coloradans live in the area under the warning.

Denver weather forecasters said the high for today was expected to reach 77 with light wind ranging from 5-9 mph throughout the day, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The evening will likely be partly cloudy with a low of 52. The chance of precipitation for Tuesday is 40%.

There is a chance of flash flooding on the Front Range, also a chance of small hail.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.