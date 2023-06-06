A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Tuesday for the eastern Denver metro area as afternoon storms rolled across Colorado again.
A swath of land from Denver International Airport in the north to Castle Rock in the south was under the warning, which expired at 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service, which issued the warning, said the storm could bring up to 50 mph winds and half-dollar-sized hail.
Up to 1 million Coloradans live in the area under the warning.
Denver weather forecasters said the high for today was expected to reach 77 with light wind ranging from 5-9 mph throughout the day, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
The evening will likely be partly cloudy with a low of 52. The chance of precipitation for Tuesday is 40%.
There is a chance of flash flooding on the Front Range, also a chance of small hail.
More showers and storms today, most numerous over the Front Mountains, Foothills, and nearby plains. Heavy rain will be the primary threat, which could lead to flash flooding of flood prone areas.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.