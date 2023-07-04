Denver weather: Multiple t-storms likely on July 4 for Denver

Large areas of metro Denver and the northeastern plains could see some 'fireworks' from mother nature Tuesday, as a slight risk for severe thunderstorms is forecast for the area, including heavy rain, hail and flash flooding.

Denver residents can expect showers and thunderstorms on Independence Day today, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

Meteorologist Chris Bianchi from Denver Gazette media partner KUSA said of today's forecasted storms, "these storms look stronger than usual and will last longer than usual," and might affect July 4th celebrations in the late afternoon and evening.

It will be partly sunny with a high near 82 and south winds blowing between 6 to 14 mph, becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight over the foothills and plains. Some of the storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Heavy rainfall could also cause flash flooding problems, most notably over the burn areas.

Wednesday's forecast has more rain for metro Denver, however the threat of severe weather moves farther southeast from the city with the potential of severe storms south of Interstate 70. The high may not climb out of the 60s also.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.