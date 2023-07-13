Denver is forecast for another day of hot temps Thursday with a chance of showers expected to roll through heading into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees. Light winds from the east are forecast to range from 9 to 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and the surrounding area due to the possibility of afternoon storms, strong winds, and large hail.

“Expect more isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening over the mountains and plains. A few strong to severe storms are possible over the far eastern plains of Colorado with large hail. Damaging winds and even a possible tornado,” the weather service said.

The weather service has also issued an ozone action day alert, asking drivers to limit the driving of non-ZEV vehicles until at least 4 p.m., Thursday.

“Hot and sunny skies, along with light winds, are expected to result in ozone concentrations in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range on Thursday,” the weather service said.

“The highest concentrations of ozone are most likely in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area, as well as northward toward Fort Collins.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 20% chance of showers is in the forecast until 11 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly clear conditions with a low bottoming out at 64 degrees.

Chances of showers is forecast to linger in the Denver area through Saturday, with summer-like weather set to return Sunday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low of 61 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.