Rain, rain and more rain Sunday around metro Denver.

Denver residents can expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Patchy fog before 10 a.m., with a high near 65. North northwest winds will blow between 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Widespread showers again today should become more scattered tonight. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and widespread impacts are not expected, however, locally heavy rainfall will probably result in localized impacts around burn, urban, and poor drainage areas.

There is at least a limited threat of flash flooding to all burn areas, and an elevated threat to the Cameron Peak. There will be embedded thunderstorms and some marginal hail and gusts are possible, but the primary hazard is locally heavy rainfall.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light south southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.