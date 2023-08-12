Denver's Saturday forecast shows a slight chance of rain and a high around 87, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There's a 30% chance of rain, mostly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winds are expected to range form 6-11 mph with gusts reaching up to 18 mph.

Additionally, there's a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. The low for today is expected to be around 62.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 8-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96.