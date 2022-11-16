A mid-week warmup is forecast in Denver ahead of "well-below normal" temperatures by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wednesday could see a high near 39 before snow arrives and temps plunge to a high near 28 Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will likely go into effect from 12 p.m., Thursday to 9 a.m., Friday, as snowfall is expected to begin early Thursday around 9 a.m., and move north to south, with strongest impacts expected along the Interstate-25 corridor and over the Front Range terrain.
"Arctic cold" could remain in place Friday with a high near 23 and a 30% chance of snow before noon.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northeast wind 7-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40.