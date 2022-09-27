Denver residents can expect possible thunderstorms and "brief light rain" from over the mountains Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A temperature high near 80 and gusty winds is expected to accompany the potential rainfall, which could arrive in the area around 1 p.m.
Wednesday could see sunnier skies and a high near 81 before slight chances of rain stick around for the rest of the week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.