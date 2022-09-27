Downtown Denver (copy) (copy) (copy)

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Denver.

 David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Denver residents can expect possible thunderstorms and "brief light rain" from over the mountains Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A temperature high near 80 and gusty winds is expected to accompany the potential rainfall, which could arrive in the area around 1 p.m.

Wednesday could see sunnier skies and a high near 81 before slight chances of rain stick around for the rest of the week.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

 

