The Denver weather forecast for Saturday shows mostly sunny skies and a high of 86, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3-5 p.m. Winds are expected to range from 5-13 mph with some afternoon gusts reaching up to 22 mph.

In the evening, temperatures are expected to dip to around 53. Another round of showers is possible in the evening, mostly before 1 a.m.

Here's the forecast for the next few days according to the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.