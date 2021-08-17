Denver is expected to see a mix of smoke and thunderstorms Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Smoke and haze are likely. An air quality alert will be in effect until 4 p.m., then a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms is possible after 3 p.m., the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees with light to moderate breezes, the weather service said.
Overnight smoke is likely to continue with a low of 63 degrees and moderate breezes, the agency said.
Wednesday is expected to have almost the same forecast, then more slight chances of storms are in store later this week, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph with gusts up to 21 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.