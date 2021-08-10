Denver is likely to see more smoke Tuesday with no sign of hazy skies letting up until at least Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Smoke from out-of-state wildfires is expected to create unhealthy breathing conditions, the agency said.
Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 93 degrees with an overnight low of 61 degrees, the weather service said.
Area smoke lingers for the next couple days, then afternoon storms are likely to set in later in the week and throughout the weekend, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph with gusts up to 16 mph. Areas of smoke.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph with gusts between 18 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.