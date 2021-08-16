Smoke is expected to sweep back into Denver on Monday after noon, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 91 degrees with mild winds and widespread smoke, the agency said.
Smoke worsens overnight and temperatures drop to a low of 61 degrees, the weather service said.
More smoke is forecast Tuesday but later in the week, afternoon rain and thunderstorms could push the smoke out, the agency said.
Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 80s and 90s all week, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 13 mph with gusts up to 22 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.