The smoke from Canadian wildfires will persist around metro Denver Sunday.

Denver residents can expect areas of smoke and partly sunny skies Sunday, with a high near 75, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Smoke will continue to impact air quality and visibility through the period.

Action Day for Particulates is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area until at least 4 p.m., Sunday.

Today and possibly into this evening, isolated to scattered showers and storms will likely be mostly confined to the mountains and bring no severe threats and little to no threat of burn area flash flooding.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.