Denver Air Quality Alert

Jetliners taxi in heavy smoke at Denver International Airport Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Smoke from numerous wildfires burning in the Canadian province of Alberta has rolled into Colorado, triggering air quality health advisory alerts across the state and giving Denver the ranking of third worst air quality of any major cities across the globe for the day.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

The smoke from Canadian wildfires will persist around metro Denver Sunday.

Denver residents can expect areas of smoke and partly sunny skies Sunday, with a high near 75, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. 

Smoke will continue to impact air quality and visibility through the period.

Action Day for Particulates is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area until at least 4 p.m., Sunday.

Today and possibly into this evening, isolated to scattered showers and storms will likely be mostly confined to the mountains and bring no severe threats and little to no threat of burn area flash flooding.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Jonathan Ingraham