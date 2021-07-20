Patchy smoke will persist in Denver on Tuesday amid another day of 90-degree heat, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees with mostly sunny skies and light winds, the agency said.
Overnight skies become mostly cloudy with a low of 67 degrees and mild winds, the weather service said.
Wednesday brings a chance of afternoon showers at 40% with slight chances of rain and thunderstorms continuing throughout the week, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 96 and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the morning and gusts up to 16 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.