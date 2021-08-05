Hazy skies are expected in Denver Thursday as smoke from out-of-state fires surges across Colorado, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
The smoke is expected to worsen air quality and people with respiratory issues are encouraged or reduce time outside, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 92 degrees with sunny skies and mild winds, the weather service said.
Overnight skies are likely to be mostly clear with a low of 62 degrees, the agency said.
Friday the likelihood of haze and slight chances of thunderstorms return, the weather service said. The weekend is expected to be sunny and hot with temperatures in the high 80s and mid 90s.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96 degrees. Breezy, with wings between 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 24 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Areas of smoke before noon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 7 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees.