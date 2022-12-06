Another mild, dry day is expected in Denver with a high near 51 Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A slightly cooler high near 50 is forecast for Wednesday with light breezes of 5-7 mph.
A winter weather advisory continued overnight in the northern mountains as snow showers moved south into the Interstate 70 corridor. The advisory remains in effect until Tuesday evening for the interstate corridor and mountains of Summit County. Drivers should plan ahead and use caution while traveling in the higher terrain Tuesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 7-9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming east 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind 5-11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.