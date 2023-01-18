123022-dg-news-DenverSnow005.JPG

Dan Hamai walks LuLu, left, and Hazel, who he’s currently dog-sitting, after an overnight snowstorm on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Snow continues in Denver Wednesday, and conditions to worsen with high winds accompanied by below-freezing temperatures during the day and Wednesday night.

There’s a 100% chance of snow predicted for Wednesday, mainly before 2 p.m., with a possible two to four additional inches of snow accumulation. High winds are in the forecast, at points reaching speeds of 22 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions are to be expected, with a high near 30 degrees. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Increasing cloudy conditions are forecast throughout the day with a high of 37 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of snow predicted, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy conditions are to be expected with a high of 30 degrees. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a high near 36 degrees. 

Sunday: There is a slight chance of snow forecast after 11 a.m., with partly sunny conditions otherwise expected. A high of 36 degrees is forecast.

