Update 8:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Boulder asks drivers to slow down Wednesday morning, saying that the fine layer of ice formed during a freezing drizzle may be hard to notice on the road. It added: "It is one of winter's most dangerous types of weather."
The weather service asks drivers to slow down, not to use cruise control and to leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles.
Snow is in the forecast.
A freezing morning drizzle in Denver is expected to turn into snow by Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Boulder says. The chance of precipitation is 70% but forecasters say the accumulation should be less than a half inch.
"Threat for light accumulations will continue through about midday, mainly foothills/I-25 corridor," the weather service said in a tweet. "Gradual transition to light snow after."
In another tweet, the weather service asks residents to "be prepared for locally hazardous driving conditions."
Denver is expected to see a high of 29 degrees on Wednesday with relatively light winds. Thursday's forecast calls for warmer weather, with temps in the high 30s before a possibility of snow again on Friday.
Wednesday: Freezing drizzle, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-7 mph in the morning.
Friday: A 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 5-11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42.