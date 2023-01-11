A dusting of snow is forecast in Denver, Wednesday.
There’s a 60% chance of precipitation in the form of snow before 1 p.m., which will transition to a mix of rain and snow following. Total snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch, with a high of 42 degrees.
Looking into Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low reaching 21 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service of Boulder.
Thursday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 48 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny conditions predicted with a high of 55 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny conditions predicted with a high of 57 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a slight chance of rain forecast. Expect a high of 51 degrees.