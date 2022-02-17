Click or tap here for a list of metro-area closures and delays.
A day of snow, the forecast in Denver flips back to sunshine Thursday before a weekend of warm temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the city could see a high near 37 degrees with mostly sunny skies and light winds. This comes after a storm dumped snow in the area, highlighted by 5 inches of snow at Denver International Airport.
Other snow totals by the weather service include:
-- 1 mile northwest of Boulder, 4.8 inches
-- 2 miles east of Denver, 4.8 inches
-- 2 miles south-southwest of Boulder, 5 inches
-- 3 miles east of Arvada, 6 inches
-- 2 miles east of Broomfield, 4.9 inches
-- 1 mile east of Castle Rock, 3 inches
The weekend forecast boasts more sunshine and warm temps with highs in the 50s, the weather service predicts.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7-9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.