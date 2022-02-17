021722-dg-news-DenverSnow02.JPG

Metropolitan State University of Denver student Tariq Anderson walks through a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

A day of snow, the forecast in Denver flips back to sunshine Thursday before a weekend of warm temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the city could see a high near 37 degrees with mostly sunny skies and light winds. This comes after a storm dumped snow in the area, highlighted by 5 inches of snow at Denver International Airport.

Other snow totals by the weather service include:

-- 1 mile northwest of Boulder, 4.8 inches

-- 2 miles east of Denver, 4.8 inches

-- 2 miles south-southwest of Boulder, 5 inches

-- 3 miles east of Arvada, 6 inches

-- 2 miles east of Broomfield, 4.9 inches

-- 1 mile east of Castle Rock, 3 inches

The weekend forecast boasts more sunshine and warm temps with highs in the 50s, the weather service predicts.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7-9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.