A sprinkling of snow is expected in Denver Thursday night and Friday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
A 20% chance of rain begins Thursday with strong winds up to 17 mph. Overnight Thursday rain and snow are possible before 10 p.m. at a 60% chance. Accumulation of snow is expected to be less than a half inch.
Friday chances of snow dip to 50% with gusty winds up to 28 mph.
As of Tuesday, Denver went 230 straight days without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.
Denver passed the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.
Skies are anticipated to clear up over the weekend with temperature likely to warm up to the high 50s by Sunday.
Wednesday highs are expected to hit 57 degrees with increasingly cloudy skies.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56 degrees and winds between 7 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Breezy, and winds between 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. A 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.