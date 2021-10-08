The upcoming weekend is expected to bring sunshine and 70-degree weather to Denver ahead of rain showers next week, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Friday's high is likely to reach 78 degrees with an overnight low of 52 degrees and mostly cloudy skies, the agency said.
Saturday sticks in the 60s and 70s with some gusty breezes Saturday night, the weather service said.
By Monday night, a chance of rain showers kick in with highs dropping into the 50s, the weather service said.
As for higher elevations, rainstorms in Denver mean snow could hit Aspen, Telluride, Breckenridge and other high-elevation areas around the state Monday night into Tuesday, the agency predicted.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 14 mph with wind gusts up to 22 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon.