Get ready for more snow, Denver.
The National Weather Service in Boulder says snow is "likely" to start falling late Wednesday afternoon, though the day will start off with mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s before snow arrives around 4 p.m., the weather service said. It will likely be breezy with wind gusting up to 28 mph. There's a 60% chance of snow and an accumulation of about a half-inch during the day.
The snowfall could pick up Wednesday evening, as the weather service predicted as much as 2 inches of accumulation.
Heavy snowfall is expected in the mountains as the NWS Boulder issued a Winter Storm Warning that includes Rocky Mountain National Park. It says snowfall could be as much as 3 feet with winds gusting up to 65 mph causing near blizzard conditions.
On Thursday, the weather in Denver is expected to be sunny but chilly with a high of 30 degrees before it reaches 56 and 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6-11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 8-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.