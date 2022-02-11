On Friday, Denver residents will once again see how quickly Colorado weather can change.
The day is forecast to start off sunny with temps in the high 30s but the city could start seeing snow by late morning, the National Weather Service in Boulder says.
"The snow could be heavy at times," the weather service said in a report.
There's up to an 80% chance of snowfall, with temps falling to the low 30s in the afternoon, wind gusting up to 22 mph and possible accumulation between 1-2 inches, the weather service predicts. Snow is likely to fall until about 9 p.m.
"Much colder today with increasing chances of snow by noon," the weather service said in a tweet. "Boulder/Denver metro areas and to the west and south could see periods of moderate or heavy snow during the evening commute. Be prepared for slick roads this evening."
The weekend forecast features milder weather, with high a near 46 degrees Saturday and temps in the mid-50s Sunday, the weather service predicts.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Snow, mainly after 11 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to around 31 by 5 p.m. Northeast wind 9-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Friday night: Snow, mainly before 9pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 15. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 6-8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 7-9 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.