After significant snowfall ended last year, Denver's first few days of 2022 continue to be dry, warm and sunny.

But snow might come again later this week.

Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 47 degrees and light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Similar temperatures are expected Tuesday with a high near 46 degrees, though the winds could pick up with gusting at 40 mph in the afternoon.

There's a 50-80% chance of snow Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-40s, the weather service says. It could drop to 3 degrees at night.

Thursday calls for partly sunny skies with temperatures in the high 20s before a warmup near 50 degrees on Friday.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.