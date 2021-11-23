Snow is possible in Denver Wednesday ahead of a sunny, dry Thanksgiving Day, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
A 20% chance of snow is possible after 11 a.m. with temperatures likely to reach a high of 45 degrees and winds between 9 and 15 mph with gusts up to 23 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures drop to 21 degrees before gradually becoming clear, the weather service said.
Thanksgiving Day is expected to reach a high of 55 degrees with sunshine. Temperatures inch into the high 50s and 60s throughout the weekend, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees winds between 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.