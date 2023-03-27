Cold and cloudy conditions are expected in Denver to start the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A 70% chance of snow is forecast for the metro area, mainly around 8 a.m., with 1-3 inches of accumulation is possible. Monday could see a high near 38 with wind speeds of 8-15 mph and up to 21 mph, the service said.

Most of the northeast plains have been placed under a winter weather advisory due to localized heavier snowfall — up to six inches — in the area, and that advisory will last until 6 p.m. The advisory has also extended to Fort Collins and Loveland and will be in place until 12 p.m.

The service warned that snow and slick roads could make for hazardous commute conditions, especially north of the Denver metro area.

Conditions are expected to clear up overnight with a low around 16. Tuesday could be clear and sunny with a warmer high near 52.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 6-9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 9-14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday: A chance of snow before 5 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy.