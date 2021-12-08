Chances of rain and snow are headed to Denver Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
A 10% chance of rain is possible after 5 p.m. Thursday with wind gusts up to 17 mph. Chances of rain and snow increase to 40% before 8 p.m. with winds increasing to 20 mph. Snow accumulation is likely to be less than half an inch, the agency said.
A 30% chance of snow continues before 11 a.m. Friday with 32 mph winds possible. Less than a half inch of snow is possible, the weather service said.
As of Wednesday, Denver went 231 straight days without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.
Denver passed the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.
Skies are anticipated to clear up over the weekend with temperature likely to warm up to the high 50s by Sunday and early next week, the weather service said.
Thursdays highs are expected to hit 53 degrees with partly sunny skies, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. A 30% chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.