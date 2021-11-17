Snow is possible Wednesday morning before skies clear up for the rest of the day in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
A 20% chance of snow is possible before 7 a.m. with temperatures reaching a high of 39 degrees, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 20 degrees with mostly clear skies, the agency said.
Temperatures inch into the 50s Thursday and climb back into the 60s by the start of the weekend, the weather service said.
The next few days show no signs of precipitation.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 7 to 10 mph. Gust could reach 16 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.