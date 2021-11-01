The Denver area has a chance of rain Monday followed by the possibility of rain and snow overnight, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

Monday's high is expected to reach 45 degrees with a 20% of rain before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m., the agency said.

The chance of rain sticks around Monday evening before seeing a 60% chance of snow as temperatures drop. Accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to 29 degrees, the agency said.

Tuesday shows a chance of snow around 20% with the possibility of rain, too. Little to no accumulation is expected, the agency said.

More wet days are expected this week before skies clear up and bring 65 degree weather Friday, the weather service said.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Calm wind around 6 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then rain likely. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind between 5 to 8 mph in the morning. A 30% chance of rain, mainly before noon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.