The start of this week welcomes a mixture of possible strong winds and snow, forecasters say.
Snow is likely to fall Monday in the Denver area, all before noon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Wind could gust up to 23 mph. Possible daytime snow accumulation could be up to 2 inches with a high near 41 degrees, the weather service predicts.
More snow could fall Tuesday, mostly after noon, the weather service predicts, though possible snow accumulation is less than a half-inch. The day calls for temps in the mid-40s.
The forecast for the rest of the work week calls for temps in the 50s and 60s with sunny skies, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north wind 13-15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 8-13 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a north wind 10-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66.