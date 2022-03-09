Welcome back, winter.
After a day of sunshine and relatively warm temperatures, Denver is expected to see snow once again Wednesday. According to the National Service in Boulder, the city is projected to have snow falling by mid-afternoon with a high near 22 degrees.
Snow accumulation during the day is expected to be about an inch, while the overnight forecast calls for wind chill values as low as minus-1 degree and new snow accumulation of up to 3 inches, the weather service says.
Snow is expected to fall until Thursday morning, with about another half-inch of snow accumulation, according to the weather service.
Then, it begins to warm up again. Friday's forecast calls for a high near 36 degrees, followed by temps in the high 50s on Saturday, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Snow, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. High near 22. North wind 7-11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Snow. Low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northeast wind 5-11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -3. North northeast wind 3-6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-7 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.