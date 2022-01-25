Update 1:45 p.m.
Snow totals as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder:
Denver - 5 inches
Boulder - 5.2 inches
Fort Collins - 4 inches
Longmont - 4 inches
Nederland - 5.5 inches
Arvada - 4.4 inches
Aurora - 2.1
Loveland - 4.2 inches
Fort Collins - 3.1 inches
Update 9:10 a.m.
Denver International Airport asks travelers to check flight status before heading to the airport, adding that "if you're driving, drive with caution as the roads are wet." Check flight status here.
--
Update 9 a.m.
Denver returned to wintery conditions Tuesday as forecasters predict as much as up to 4 inches of snow, while many schools in the metro area were delayed to start off the day.
Click or tap here for an updated list of school closures in the Denver area.
--
Update 8:50 a.m.
The city of Longmont has launched a citywide snow and ice control operations as Tuesday's forecast there calls for a low of 22 degrees and snow up to 3 inches. "Please prepare, use caution and avoid or limit travel when conditions are hazardous," the city said in a statement.
--
Update 7:30 a.m.
Snow plows are out in the city, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a tweet. It added: "If you’re driving this morning, please give yourself extra time to reach your destinations, go slowly and look out for one another, especially people walking, biking, and rolling."
--
Update 7:15 a.m.
There could be some disruptions to the Denver commute Tuesday morning, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
"While snowfall totals won't be particularly impressive on Tuesday – 9News' current forecast is for 2-5 inches of snow for most of the Denver area – the worst of the snow looks to fall during the heart of the morning commute on Tuesday," 9News reported.
--
A return to wintery conditions in Denver on Tuesday could produce up to 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Many schools in the metro area are on delayed starts
The snowfall was forecast to start just before midnight Tuesday and expected to last through the morning, the weather service said. The city could see a high near 31 degrees, up to a 100% chance of precipitation and wind gusts up to 21 mph.
The overnight snowfall could potentially impact roads Tuesday morning, the weather service said in a tweet. It added: "Expect a slow morning commute."
Click or tap here for the latest statewide road conditions
The nearby mountains and foothills could see between 4-8 inches of snow, the weather service predicts, while up to 5 inches of snow across the plains and Palmer Divide near Colorado Springs.
[5:55AM Update] Radar shows snow increasing in coverage and intensity this morning. Roads are becoming snow-covered and slick especially over the northeastern plains. Allow extra time to reach your destination if you are traveling this morning. #COwx pic.twitter.com/jHFTaHYziT— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 25, 2022
The rest of the week is expected to be milder, as the weather service predicts highs in the mid-40s Wednesday, in the low-30s Thursday (though with a chance of snow) and in the high-40s Friday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Snow, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 31. North northeast wind 9-13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 12. Calm wind becoming south 5-7 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47.