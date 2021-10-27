A quick-moving storm moved out of the state, leaving windy weather in Denver on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 57 degrees with winds between 8 and 17 mph and gusts up to 28 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to hit a low of 32 degrees with mostly clear skies and breezy air. Gusts could blow as high as 25 mph, the weather service said.
Skies remain sunny throughout the week and into the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s, the agency said.
Slight chances of rain appear Saturday night and Sunday.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph with gust as high as 17 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. A slight chance of rain after noon.