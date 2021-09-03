Denver is likely to see spotty storms Friday before clearing up for the holiday weekend, the agency said.
A 40% chance of storms is likely after 2 p.m. Friday with winds gusting up to 18 mph, the weather service predicted.
Severe weather is expected on the eastern plains Friday afternoon and evening, including powerful winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 82 degrees Friday with an overnight low of 56 degrees, the agency said.
Before midnight, a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms is possible, the weather service said.
Labor Day weekend is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph with gusts up to 17 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees with winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.