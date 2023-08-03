Monsoonal rains along the Front Range and metro Denver will be around for one more day before the rainfall takes a break.

Denver is forecast for severe thunderstorms beginning early afternoon Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, likely to hit after 2 p.m. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. Light winds from the east are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of strong winds, large hail, and localized flash flooding.

“Wind gusts of 60-80 mph will be possible, along with golf ball-sized hail from the strongest storms. A brief tornado is possible. Storms will also produce very heavy rain, so there is potential for localized flash flooding in areas that see multiple storms or storm mergers,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast to continue through 7 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 60 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.