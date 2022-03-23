Expect blustery conditions again Wednesday in the Denver area, with wind gusting up to nearly 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The day's forecast in the city calls for sunshine with a high near 55 degrees, the weather service predicts. But strong winds, blowing about 25 mph in the morning, could hamper an otherwise sunny, dry spring day.
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for warmer weather and relatively calm winds.
Expect temps in the mid-60s with sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, the weather service says, followed by more sunshine and — get ready for this — highs in the mid-70s during the weekend.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 9-14 mph becoming north 20-25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 6-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.