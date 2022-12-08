A winter weather system brings more snow to the high terrain Thursday will bring strong wind gusts over the Denver area and eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A temperature high near 47 with sun and wind gusts up to around 40 mph in the metro area is forecast for Thursday. The wind speeds and low humidity levels could cause "near-critical" fire weather conditions in the afternoon.
A dense fog advisory is in place for the eastern plains to the Kansas border Thursday morning, with visibility down to a few hundred feet in some areas. Fog is expected to be thickest from 7-8 a.m. before eroding from the west, the NWS said.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7-12 mph becoming west 17-22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.